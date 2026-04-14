China Criticizes UK's Rejection of Wind Turbine Plan
China's commerce ministry has expressed disapproval over the UK's decision to reject Ming Yang Smart Energy's wind turbine factory proposal. The ministry is urging the UK government to ensure a fair business landscape for Chinese companies, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:59 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry on Tuesday expressed opposition to the British government's decision to reject the wind turbine factory plan proposed by Chinese manufacturer Ming Yang Smart Energy.
The ministry voiced its concerns in a statement, emphasizing the importance of a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises operating in the UK.
The department hopes that the British government will reconsider its stance to foster a balanced business landscape and better bilateral trade relations, as outlined in the communication.
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