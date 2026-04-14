A Tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar: Architect of Equality

In a touching tribute, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commemorated the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, hailing his enduring legacy and commitment to equality.

Naidu lauded Ambedkar's instrumental role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, which has been the bedrock of the country's democracy.

Reflecting on Ambedkar's perseverance against caste discrimination, Naidu urged citizens to honor his ideals by safeguarding democratic rights and values, pivotal in India's current standing as a strong, democratic nation.