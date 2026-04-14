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A Tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar: Architect of Equality

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu honors Dr. B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, praising his pivotal role in crafting the Indian Constitution and advocating for social equality. Naidu emphasizes the importance of upholding Ambedkar's democratic ideals and acknowledging his fight against caste-based discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:10 IST
A Tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar: Architect of Equality
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching tribute, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commemorated the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, hailing his enduring legacy and commitment to equality.

Naidu lauded Ambedkar's instrumental role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, which has been the bedrock of the country's democracy.

Reflecting on Ambedkar's perseverance against caste discrimination, Naidu urged citizens to honor his ideals by safeguarding democratic rights and values, pivotal in India's current standing as a strong, democratic nation.

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