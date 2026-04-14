Markets Halt for Ambedkar Jayanti
The stock, rupee, commodity, and bullion markets will be closed on Tuesday to observe Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This holiday commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, an influential figure in India's history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The financial markets, including stock, rupee, commodity, and bullion segments, will remain closed on Tuesday. This suspension is in observance of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
The holiday honors the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, known for his significant contributions to India's socio-political fabric.
Investors and market participants are reminded that the closure affects all trading activities for the day.
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