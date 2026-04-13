MoPNG Reassures Citizens on Stable LPG Supply Amid Digital Transformation

In a statement released this week, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas assured the Indian public that LPG supplies remain stable, countering any concerns of scarcity. The Ministry has urged consumers to refrain from panic buying and instead continue to practice responsible usage.

The Ministry pointed out the robustness of the existing LPG distribution network, which is being carefully monitored and managed to guarantee uninterrupted supply across the nation. Officials also highlighted a significant shift towards digital platforms among consumers, with an impressive 95% now utilizing online tools such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile apps for LPG bookings.

This digital adoption is instrumental in preventing crowding at physical distributorships, ensuring a swift and seamless flow of services. Consumers are being encouraged to utilize these convenient platforms to maintain efficient service delivery.