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MoPNG Reassures Citizens on Stable LPG Supply Amid Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in India has confirmed the stability and adequacy of LPG supplies nationwide, urging consumers to embrace digital platforms for seamless service. The government highlights the importance of responsible consumption to prevent panic buying, with a focus on uninterrupted household access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:50 IST
MoPNG Reassures Citizens on Stable LPG Supply Amid Digital Transformation
With 95% LPG bookings online, MoPNG assures seamless supply and urges responsible usage. Image Credit: ANI
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In a statement released this week, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas assured the Indian public that LPG supplies remain stable, countering any concerns of scarcity. The Ministry has urged consumers to refrain from panic buying and instead continue to practice responsible usage.

The Ministry pointed out the robustness of the existing LPG distribution network, which is being carefully monitored and managed to guarantee uninterrupted supply across the nation. Officials also highlighted a significant shift towards digital platforms among consumers, with an impressive 95% now utilizing online tools such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile apps for LPG bookings.

This digital adoption is instrumental in preventing crowding at physical distributorships, ensuring a swift and seamless flow of services. Consumers are being encouraged to utilize these convenient platforms to maintain efficient service delivery.

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