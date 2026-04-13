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Invicta Diagnostic Expands Into Nashik: A Strategic Move Beyond Mumbai

Invicta Diagnostic Limited is set to expand its reach beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a major equity acquisition of Vinchurkar Diagnostics in Nashik. This move aligns with Invicta’s strategy to broaden its network across Maharashtra, aimed at enhancing service reach in high-potential regional healthcare markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:48 IST
Invicta Diagnostic Expands Into Nashik: A Strategic Move Beyond Mumbai
Invicta Diagnostic Limited Marks Entry into Nashik Through Strategic Acquisition. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Invicta Diagnostic Limited is making significant strides in broadening its footprint beyond the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The company has secured Board approval to acquire a substantial stake in Vinchurkar Diagnostics Private Limited, a prominent diagnostic service provider in Nashik.

Through this acquisition deal, Invicta will obtain up to 95% ownership in Vinchurkar Diagnostics through two acquisition tranches. The first tranche of 51% shareholding is scheduled for completion by May 31, 2026, with the remaining 44% to follow by October 31, 2026. The total transaction cost is pegged at ₹7.60 crore, payable in cash.

This acquisition is strategically pivotal for Invicta as it ventures into Nashik's lucrative healthcare market and reinforces its regional network presence. Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sanket Vinod Jain, emphasized that this move aligns with Invicta's growth strategy and fortifies their expertise in delivering top-tier diagnostic services to a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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