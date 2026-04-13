Tragic Collision: Overcapacity Van Crash Claims 11 Lives in Maharashtra

In a heart-wrenching accident, eleven people were killed when an overcrowded van collided with a transit mixer truck in Maharashtra's Thane district. The crash occurred on a bridge over the Ulhas River, highlighting the persistent problem of illegal transportation services in the region.

The van, a shuttle taxi operating unauthorizedly, was carrying passengers beyond its legal capacity when it collided head-on with the truck. The impact was severe, leaving the vehicle mangled and its occupants crushed. Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, described the scene as extremely tragic.

State authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, amidst widespread discussions on social media. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik urged citizens to prioritize safety and avoid overcapacity travel. Officials remain committed to tackling illegal transport activities that frequently flout safety regulations.