Nimbus Projects' Soaring Sales: A Testament to Homebuyer Confidence
Nimbus Projects reported a 77% increase in sales bookings to Rs 281.24 crore for the March quarter of the last fiscal, compared to Rs 158.90 crore in the same period the previous year. The company's focus on timely execution and disciplined sales strategy has strengthened its cash flow and pre-sales.
- Country:
- India
Nimbus Projects has announced a remarkable 77% increase in sales bookings, reaching Rs 281.24 crore in the March quarter of the last fiscal. This figure marks a significant jump from the Rs 158.90 crore recorded in the same period the previous year.
The company's regulatory filing revealed that its sales bookings for the entire 2025-26 fiscal were Rs 545 crore. The preceding 2024-25 financial year saw pre-sales at Rs 653 crore, underscoring a robust growth trajectory.
Bipin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, attributes this success to sustained homebuyer confidence and a healthy demand across key markets. He emphasized the company's focus on timely execution and disciplined sales strategy as key factors in converting bookings into steady collections, thus strengthening Nimbus Projects' cash flow position.
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