Railways and BPCL Forge Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal Partnership

The Railways and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) signed a crucial agreement on Monday for the development of a Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminal on the outskirts of Jammu city. This landmark project aims to boost freight movement and strengthen the region's energy supply chain.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal from the Jammu division and Territory Manager (Retail) Jammu, Chandan Chauhan, representing BPCL, were present at the signing event. The initiative is set to enhance logistics efficiency for the Jammu common user facility by facilitating smooth and reliable petroleum product movement, according to a Railways spokesperson.

This project, developed under the Centre's Gati Shakti initiative, is expected to significantly improve coordination between Railways and public sector undertakings, thus aiding trade and infrastructure growth. The terminal at Bajalta will have a storage capacity of 109,225 kilolitres, capable of handling two rakes per day, ensuring a monthly supply of around 162,000 metric tonnes of petroleum products. Scheduled to be operational by the month's end, it is a major step towards ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)