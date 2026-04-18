US extends exemption from sanctions for purchase of Russian petroleum products by one month: official order.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 07:56 IST
US extends exemption from sanctions for purchase of Russian petroleum products by one month: official order.
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- US
- exemption
- sanctions
- Russian
- petroleum
- products
- official order
- extension
- geopolitical
- tensions
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US extends exemption from sanctions for purchase of Russian petroleum products by one month: official order.
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