Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict

Amid a significant labor dispute over pension contributions, a strike by pilots at Lufthansa and its low-cost offshoot Eurowings has resulted in widespread travel disruption.

Thousands of passengers faced inconvenience as hundreds of flights were grounded, particularly at Germany's key airports, Frankfurt and Munich.

As negotiations between the airline and the pilots' union remain tense, further disruptions loom, affecting both domestic and international air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)