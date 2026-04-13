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Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict

A pilots' strike at Lufthansa and Eurowings led to mass flight cancellations, impacting tens of thousands of travelers. The pilots' union is demanding concessions on pension contributions, causing significant disruption at major German airports like Frankfurt and Munich, where numerous flights were cancelled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:26 IST
Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict
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  • Germany

Amid a significant labor dispute over pension contributions, a strike by pilots at Lufthansa and its low-cost offshoot Eurowings has resulted in widespread travel disruption.

Thousands of passengers faced inconvenience as hundreds of flights were grounded, particularly at Germany's key airports, Frankfurt and Munich.

As negotiations between the airline and the pilots' union remain tense, further disruptions loom, affecting both domestic and international air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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