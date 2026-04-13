Tragic Collision: Youths Perish in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

In a heartbreaking incident on Monday, a collision near Sabya Chiroukhot village resulted in the deaths of three young men. The Kothibhar police are currently investigating the fatal crash, which occurred around 8.20 pm.

According to Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh, the speeding roadways bus struck the motorcycle from behind, causing instantaneous fatalities for Sahil Sahni, aged 20, Kishan Sahni, aged 22, and Amresh Sahni, aged 19. The site of the accident has since been assessed by law enforcement officials.

Authorities have detained the bus driver as they probe the events leading up to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the deceased have been moved to a mortuary and will undergo post-mortem examinations on Tuesday morning. The grieving families have all been informed, as the investigation continues.