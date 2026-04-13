Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Youths Perish in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Three young men died when a motorcycle was struck by a speeding bus in Sabya Chiroukhot village. Sahil Sahni, Kishan Sahni, and Amresh Sahni died instantly. The bus driver is detained, families notified, and an investigation is underway. Post-mortem examinations will occur on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:43 IST
Tragic Collision: Youths Perish in Fatal Motorcycle Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident on Monday, a collision near Sabya Chiroukhot village resulted in the deaths of three young men. The Kothibhar police are currently investigating the fatal crash, which occurred around 8.20 pm.

According to Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh, the speeding roadways bus struck the motorcycle from behind, causing instantaneous fatalities for Sahil Sahni, aged 20, Kishan Sahni, aged 22, and Amresh Sahni, aged 19. The site of the accident has since been assessed by law enforcement officials.

Authorities have detained the bus driver as they probe the events leading up to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the deceased have been moved to a mortuary and will undergo post-mortem examinations on Tuesday morning. The grieving families have all been informed, as the investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
Currency Fluctuations Amid Middle East Turmoil

Currency Fluctuations Amid Middle East Turmoil

 Global
2
Tensions Surge as Israel and Lebanon Prepare for Rare Diplomatic Talks Amid Conflict

Tensions Surge as Israel and Lebanon Prepare for Rare Diplomatic Talks Amid ...

 Global
3
India-France: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

India-France: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Challenges

 India
4
Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026