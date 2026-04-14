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India's Economic Resilience Tested by Oil Price Shock

India's strong macroeconomic and financial fundamentals may cushion the impact of an oil price shock, though growth could slow. S&P Global Ratings highlights potential risks, such as weakened banking asset quality. However, resilient corporate balance sheets and well-capitalised banks provide some buffer against sustained high oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:56 IST
India's Economic Resilience Tested by Oil Price Shock
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy is poised to demonstrate resilience against a projected oil price shock, with S&P Global Ratings suggesting that the country's robust macroeconomic and financial fundamentals could mitigate potential negative impacts.

The report warns of slower economic growth, dropping up to 80 basis points if crude prices reach USD 130 per barrel by 2026. Despite this, the agency indicates that strong corporate balance sheets and well-capitalised banking institutions provide significant buffers against a prolonged oil price surge.

While India's banking sector may face challenges like rising bad loans and increased fiscal strain due to government subsidies, the nation's resilient domestic demand and low inflation levels offer hope for weathering short-term shocks. Nevertheless, sustained high energy prices could widen the current account deficit and depress the rupee.

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