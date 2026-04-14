Serbia and Israel Join Forces for Cutting-Edge Combat Drones
Serbia is set to collaborate with Israel in the production of combat drones. President Aleksandar Vucic emphasized this joint venture aims to amplify Serbia's military capabilities and expand export potential. This initiative is part of Serbia's broader strategy to modernize its armed forces through strategic partnerships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:22 IST
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbia is partnering with Israel to manufacture combat drones, marking a significant step in bolstering its defense capabilities and enhancing weapon export prospects, President Aleksandar Vucic announced this Monday.
The collaboration involves Serbia's SDPR weapons manufacturer and Israel's Elbit Systems, with the latter holding a 51% stake. The venture underscores Serbia's ambitions to elevate its drone technology.
Serbia has accelerated its military modernization, upgrading from ex-Soviet hardware by acquiring European, Israeli, and Chinese technology while maintaining strategic alliances globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)