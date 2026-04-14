Serbia and Israel Join Forces for Cutting-Edge Combat Drones

Serbia is partnering with Israel to manufacture combat drones, marking a significant step in bolstering its defense capabilities and enhancing weapon export prospects, President Aleksandar Vucic announced this Monday.

The collaboration involves Serbia's SDPR weapons manufacturer and Israel's Elbit Systems, with the latter holding a 51% stake. The venture underscores Serbia's ambitions to elevate its drone technology.

Serbia has accelerated its military modernization, upgrading from ex-Soviet hardware by acquiring European, Israeli, and Chinese technology while maintaining strategic alliances globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)