Delhi Metro Champions Escalator Safety
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation conducted a workshop on escalator safety, concluding a week-long initiative. The event gathered officials and industry experts, including OEMs from Germany, China, and Singapore, to discuss safety practices. Virtual reality technology for lift rescue training was also demonstrated.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) hosted a pivotal workshop focusing on the safe use of escalators, which brought together a variety of stakeholders including officials and technical experts. Held at the DMRC Academy, this event marked the culmination of a dedicated drive aimed at raising safety awareness for lifts and escalators over the past week.
Approximately 150 attendees participated in person, with various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from countries such as Germany, China, and Singapore joining virtually. The session included seven technical presentations, most of which were delivered by top OEMs. These presentations covered safety standards, cutting-edge innovations, and established best practices within the industry.
A notable highlight of the workshop was the demonstration of an interactive virtual reality-based software designed for lift rescue training. This showcased the role of technology in enhancing safety training and underscored the importance of continued collaboration among metro organizations and industry leaders to prioritize passenger safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Metro
- Rail
- Corporation
- Escalator
- Safety
- Workshop
- Technology
- Training
- Passenger
ALSO READ
Jaipur Inspector Honored with National Road Safety Award
India's Booming $1/hr House Help Craze: Balancing Opportunity and Safety
Blaze in BYD Electric Vehicle Garage Ignites Safety Concerns
Tylenol Safety During Pregnancy: Unraveling the Autism Debate
Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action