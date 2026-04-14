Delhi Metro Champions Escalator Safety

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) hosted a pivotal workshop focusing on the safe use of escalators, which brought together a variety of stakeholders including officials and technical experts. Held at the DMRC Academy, this event marked the culmination of a dedicated drive aimed at raising safety awareness for lifts and escalators over the past week.

Approximately 150 attendees participated in person, with various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from countries such as Germany, China, and Singapore joining virtually. The session included seven technical presentations, most of which were delivered by top OEMs. These presentations covered safety standards, cutting-edge innovations, and established best practices within the industry.

A notable highlight of the workshop was the demonstration of an interactive virtual reality-based software designed for lift rescue training. This showcased the role of technology in enhancing safety training and underscored the importance of continued collaboration among metro organizations and industry leaders to prioritize passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)