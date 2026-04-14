Johnson & Johnson Surpasses Expectations with Strong Earnings Report

Johnson & Johnson shattered Wall Street forecasts in its first-quarter earnings report, thanks to robust demand for its cancer drug, Darzalex, and psoriasis treatment, Tremfya. The healthcare giant announced a revenue of $24.1 billion, marking an impressive 10% growth from the previous year.

While Stelara's sales plummeted by about 60% due to biosimilar competition, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk highlighted that patients are opting for alternative J&J treatments like Tremfya and the newly approved drug, Icotyde. Tremfya alone generated $1.6 billion, far exceeding analyst predictions.

J&J has also elevated its full-year revenue forecast, now with a midpoint of $100.8 billion. Despite aligning with the Trump administration's most-favored-nation drug pricing, the company opposes codifying these deals, arguing it could hinder access to critical medicines and stifle innovation.