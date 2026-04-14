Crisis in Cuban Tourism: The Ghost Town Phenomenon

Pálpite, a quaint town on the outskirts of Cuba's Zapata Swamp, is facing an unprecedented crisis. While it once thrived as a top eco-tourism destination, attracting visitors with its famed red land crabs, the town is now grappling with severe energy shortages. Residents describe streets bustling less with tourists and more with locals desperately seeking cell phone signals as electricity flickers back on after prolonged blackouts.

The situation has significantly affected local businesses. Manuela Arencibia Báez, a rental house owner in Playa Larga, has witnessed reservation cancellations soar as tourists struggle with transport and power issues. Data shows a 56% drop in international arrivals, a crippling blow to an industry contributing extensively to Cuba's foreign currency earnings.

The ongoing hardships extend beyond tourism. Frequent 22-hour power cuts, scarce water supplies, and hobbled medical services have become the new norm. Despite a few residents adapting with solar energy, tourism's decline is palpable, leaving the once bustling Pálpite echoing with tales of better times.

(With inputs from agencies.)