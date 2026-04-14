Sizzle to Surge: Bottlers Eye Revenue Growth with Hotter Summers

Soft drink bottlers are bracing for a significant revenue growth, aided by an anticipated hotter summer and deeper market penetration, according to a report from rating agency Crisil.

While unseasonal rains dampened last fiscal's performance, predictions of above-normal summer temperatures and potential El-Nino effects are fueling optimism for increased consumption.

However, heightened competition and rising packaging costs, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, pose challenges to profitability. Yet, large bottlers with nationwide reach may mitigate these impacts due to superior pricing power and economies of scale.