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Sizzle to Surge: Bottlers Eye Revenue Growth with Hotter Summers

Soft drink bottlers are set for a revenue rebound driven by hotter summer conditions and increased market penetration. Despite last fiscal's setback from unseasonal rains, expectations of a prolonged hot season and strategic expansions are boosting growth projections. Challenges include rising competition and elevated packaging costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:51 IST
Sizzle to Surge: Bottlers Eye Revenue Growth with Hotter Summers
  • Country:
  • India

Soft drink bottlers are bracing for a significant revenue growth, aided by an anticipated hotter summer and deeper market penetration, according to a report from rating agency Crisil.

While unseasonal rains dampened last fiscal's performance, predictions of above-normal summer temperatures and potential El-Nino effects are fueling optimism for increased consumption.

However, heightened competition and rising packaging costs, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, pose challenges to profitability. Yet, large bottlers with nationwide reach may mitigate these impacts due to superior pricing power and economies of scale.

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