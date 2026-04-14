Citigroup Surges with Record Quarterly Revenue Amid Market Volatility
Citigroup posted its highest quarterly revenue in a decade, driven by market volatility and strong performance in trading and dealmaking. The bank reported a profit of $3.06 per share, surpassing expectations. CEO Jane Fraser emphasized a focus on organic growth, with no intent to acquire other firms.
Citigroup reported its most successful quarterly revenue in ten years, as geopolitical tensions and market volatility provided a significant boost to its trading and investment banking operations. The bank's shares soared, reflecting investor confidence in its performance, which surpassed Wall Street's expectations.
Increased trading volumes due to geopolitical tensions, including the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict, contributed to Citigroup's impressive earnings. The bank saw a 39% increase in fees from equity markets, bolstered by growth in derivatives and cash equities.
Despite substantial growth, CEO Jane Fraser reiterated a strong focus on organic expansion rather than mergers or acquisitions, highlighting Citigroup's strategic direction to improve profitability and efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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