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Norse Atlantic Airlines Faces Turbulence After Market Value Nosedive

Norse Atlantic Airlines experienced a significant setback as its share value plummeted by over 50% following the announcement of a discounted $110 million rights issue. With the withdrawal of its 2026 outlook and exploration of strategic alternatives, the airline secured a bridge loan to stabilize its financial position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:16 IST
Norse Atlantic Airlines Faces Turbulence After Market Value Nosedive
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On Wednesday, shares in Norse Atlantic Airlines plummeted, erasing more than half of the Norwegian airline's market value. The decline followed the company's announcement of a heavily discounted $110 million rights issue and the withdrawal of its 2026 outlook, coupled with the consideration of a potential sale.

By 0837 GMT, Norse Atlantic shares had fallen 53% to 1.81 Norwegian crowns (approximately $0.1916), having dipped as much as 69.8%. The drop in stock wiped 359.1 million crowns off the company's market value, reducing it to 268.1 million crowns from 627.2 million crowns at Tuesday's closing.

The airline is launching a strategic review to explore alternative options like a sale, merger, or partnership. Additionally, it has secured a $70 million bridge loan to meet liquidity needs until the rights issue concludes. The company cited ongoing market uncertainties, particularly fluctuating fuel prices, as reasons for withdrawing its outlook. Shares traded significantly high today, surpassing the stock's 30-day average full-day volume threefold.

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