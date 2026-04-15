Forever Fuzed Unveils Exclusive India Wedding Planning for NRIs

Forever Fuzed, a luxury boutique wedding planning company founded by Surbhi Singh, has announced its latest venture targeting Non-Resident Indians and globally-based couples wishing to hold their weddings in India. The company, established in Canada in 2022, caters to the unique demands and challenges of international destination weddings.

Leveraging over a decade of experience across Indian and Canadian markets, as well as a portfolio of over 40 diverse weddings, Forever Fuzed addresses issues like remote coordination and limited local vendor understanding. Its services encompass everything from venue selection to entertainment, all under a highly personalized and founder-led approach.

The firm is currently concentrating on Rajasthan as its primary wedding destination, with plans to extend services to areas like Goa and Rishikesh. Through virtual and face-to-face consultations, Forever Fuzed aims to blend professional and emotional support, redefining modern Indian weddings for the global diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)