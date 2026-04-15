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Forever Fuzed Unveils Exclusive India Wedding Planning for NRIs

Forever Fuzed, a boutique wedding planning firm by Surbhi Singh, has introduced custom services for NRIs and international couples to host weddings in India. Founded in Canada, it addresses challenges like remote coordination and vendor transparency, focusing on destinations such as Rajasthan and Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:51 IST
Forever Fuzed Unveils Exclusive India Wedding Planning for NRIs
Forever Fuzed launches luxury wedding planning services in India for NRI and globally based couples. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Forever Fuzed, a luxury boutique wedding planning company founded by Surbhi Singh, has announced its latest venture targeting Non-Resident Indians and globally-based couples wishing to hold their weddings in India. The company, established in Canada in 2022, caters to the unique demands and challenges of international destination weddings.

Leveraging over a decade of experience across Indian and Canadian markets, as well as a portfolio of over 40 diverse weddings, Forever Fuzed addresses issues like remote coordination and limited local vendor understanding. Its services encompass everything from venue selection to entertainment, all under a highly personalized and founder-led approach.

The firm is currently concentrating on Rajasthan as its primary wedding destination, with plans to extend services to areas like Goa and Rishikesh. Through virtual and face-to-face consultations, Forever Fuzed aims to blend professional and emotional support, redefining modern Indian weddings for the global diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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