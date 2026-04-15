Scoot Named World's Most Emissions-Efficient Airline of 2025
Singapore's budget airline Scoot has been recognized as the world's most emissions-efficient airline by Cirium's 2025 EmeraldSky review, marking a first for Southeast Asia. Scoot achieved this through high seat density and longer flight sectors, leading the charge in emissions efficiency among low-cost carriers globally.
Singapore's budget airline, Scoot, has ascended to the top ranks as the world's most emissions-efficient airline, as reported by Cirium's 2025 EmeraldSky annual evaluation.
Remarkably, this marks the first time a Southeast Asian carrier has clinched the number one spot globally. Scoot stood out with a recorded CO2 per available seat kilometre (ASK) of 51 grams, surpassing last year's leader, Wizz Air.
This achievement is attributed to Scoot's high seat density and extended flight sectors. The results affirm a larger industry trend, with airlines operating newer fleets and higher seat densities consistently excelling in emissions efficiency. Cirium's rankings are independently assured by PwC and cover the world's 100 largest airlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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