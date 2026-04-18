Pune Airport Runway: Back in Action After IAF Aircraft Incident
The Pune airport runway has resumed operations following an incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft that resulted in an undercarriage failure. This incident temporarily suspended the runway's availability, affecting 91 flights. Authorities have confirmed safety protocols and inspections have been completed, prioritizing citizen safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The runway at Pune airport is back in operation following an incident on Friday night involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.
During landing, the fighter aircraft experienced an undercarriage failure, blocking the runway and impacting 91 flights, including airline giants like IndiGo and Air India.
Authorities assured the public that safety inspections have been completed, and flight operations are gradually resuming with citizen safety as top priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)