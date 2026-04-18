Global Markets Surge as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Oil Price Plummet

Global stock markets experienced a surge on Saturday, buoyed by a sharp decrease in oil prices, as investor sentiment improved following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. The pause in hostilities encouraged confidence regarding the stability of energy supplies, prompting a correction in the commodities sector alongside a robust performance across major equity benchmarks.

Brent Crude saw a notable reduction, dropping 7.57% to close at USD 91.87 per barrel, down from its earlier mark of USD 99.39. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined by 9.63%, reaching USD 85.57. In contrast, gold prices increased slightly, gaining 0.94% to stand at USD 4,833.56.

In the U.S., equity markets rallied broadly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 868.71 points, or 1.79%, closing at 49,447.43. The S&P 500 rose by 1.20% to 7,126.06, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.52%, ending at 24,468.48. These movements came despite a quieter session in Asian markets, where Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.78% and other indices like Hong Kong's Hang Seng faced declines.

Asian markets painted a mixed picture. Japan's Nikkei 225 endured a 1.78% drop to end at 58,475.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Taiwan Weighted Index both saw losses of 0.89%, and South Korea's KOSPI dipped by 0.55% to close at 6,191.92.

Market responses have closely followed geopolitical developments, notably with Iran agreeing to a U.S. peace proposal, ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and a halt in military operations for two weeks. The temporary ceasefire is expected to pave the way for more comprehensive U.S.-Iran negotiations and potentially a peace summit in Islamabad.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about ongoing discussions with Iran, hinting at a potential agreement. While speaking in Phoenix, Trump described the talks as positive but did not confirm any breakthrough. Efforts are set to continue over the weekend, as expressed by Trump, indicating that many developments are on the horizon, potentially impacting regional stability further.

(With inputs from agencies.)