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Nova 2 Ultra: A Game-Changer in Affordable Smartphones

Ai+ Smartphone introduces the Nova 2 Ultra, an innovative addition to the Nova Series. Available on Flipkart, this smartphone boasts a robust design, advanced camera features, and a flagship-grade display. With cutting-edge performance powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400, it sets new standards for value and functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:47 IST
Nova 2 Ultra: A Game-Changer in Affordable Smartphones
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra goes on sale. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 18: Ai+ Smartphone has unveiled the Nova 2 Ultra, a transformative entrant to its Nova Series, now available exclusively on Flipkart and select retail stores. Launching on April 17, the Nova 2 Ultra continues the series' success, promising high demand similar to its predecessor, Nova 2.

The Nova 2 Ultra is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Buyers can avail an additional ₹2,000 discount through phone exchange offers, whether the phone is functional or damaged. CEO Madhav Sheth heralded its remarkable features, including a Sony camera system and flagship-grade display.

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, the Nova 2 Ultra delivers exceptional performance with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and 6000mAh battery support. Its camera system is highlighted by a 50MP primary lens and cutting-edge Matrix AI processing. Available in multiple bold colors, it's designed to make a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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