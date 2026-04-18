MDBs Unite for Global Stability: A New Era of Collaboration

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) are highlighting the significance of enhanced cooperation amid the current global uncertainties, including challenges faced in West Asia. At a recent meeting during the World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings, ADB president Masato Kanda noted the importance of combining financial strength with expertise to help member countries navigate immediate pressures while building long-term resilience.

The MDB Heads Group, comprising leading banks such as the African Development Bank Group and World Bank Group, acknowledged the impacts of global developments, reflected through rising energy costs and delivery chain issues. They remain committed to providing timely support to ensure economic stability and protection for vulnerable groups.

Further emphasizing their role, MDBs are focusing on strategies like private sector development, infrastructure investment, and sustainable growth. Initiatives like Water Forward have been launched to drive investment and mitigate risks. Plans include a working group to address emerging market credit risks and support financial market development for local currency financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)