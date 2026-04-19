Renault's Strategy to Electrify India's Automotive Market by 2030

French automotive giant Renault is set to revolutionize the Indian market with a two-platform strategy focused on affordability and electrification. The move is part of Renault's ambition to expand its product range to seven models by 2030.

The company is transitioning from its existing CMFA platform to the new RGEP — Renault Group Entry Platform — to meet demands for factory-fitted CNG, new powertrains, and advanced digital and electronic systems. Renault India CEO Stephane Deblaise has highlighted the platform's ability to offer high-value vehicles below Rs 10 lakh.

For broader growth and electrification capabilities, the RGMP — Renault Group Modular Platform — will serve as the backbone of the brand's eletcrification strategy, debuting with the newly launched Duster SUV. Deblaise emphasizes that the RGMP's design supports different vehicle formats, featuring strong hybrid and fully electric options.

(With inputs from agencies.)