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Mid-Air Diversion Drama: Weather Woes Cause Panic on Fly91 Flight

A Fly91 flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru on Sunday due to adverse weather. Passengers experienced panic during the three-hour ordeal. The flight, originally scheduled for Hubballi landing, finally arrived in Bengaluru safely, with all 22 passengers uninjured. Weather conditions also affected flights across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:37 IST
Mid-Air Diversion Drama: Weather Woes Cause Panic on Fly91 Flight
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On Sunday, passengers aboard a Fly91 flight from Hyderabad faced anxiety and fear as their journey to Hubballi was unexpectedly diverted to Bengaluru due to inclement weather. Airport officials maintained that despite the nearly three-hour delay and deviation, all 22 on board were safe.

The flight, scheduled for a 4.30 pm landing in Hubballi, hovered for about an hour amid deteriorating weather before being redirected to Bengaluru. "Diversions are a standard safety measure," an airport official explained, emphasizing the pilot's role in such decisions.

The disruption in services is part of a larger pattern affecting the region, with another flight from Mumbai to Kolhapur also diverted to Goa. Fortunately, all passengers on these flights were reported safe, with the Hyderabad flight eventually continuing to Hubballi post-weather clearance.

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