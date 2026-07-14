Iran's Resilience: Oil Exports Defy U.S. Sanctions

Iran continues to export oil undeterred by the U.S. sanctions waiver cancellation, according to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad. He stated that the ministry has effective mechanisms to mitigate sanctions, ensuring uninterrupted oil exports despite recent challenges. Iran is determined to maintain its oil trade strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:36 IST
Iran's Resilience: Oil Exports Defy U.S. Sanctions
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  • Iran

Iran's oil exports remain steady despite the recent cancellation of a 60-day waiver on U.S. oil sanctions, according to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad. The announcement was made on his official Telegram account on Tuesday.

Paknejad highlighted that the ministry has long-established measures to counteract the effects of U.S. sanctions. These strategies enable Iran to continue its oil exports without disruptions, even in the absence of waivers.

The minister reaffirmed Iran's commitment to maintaining its oil trade, signifying the country's resilience amid international pressure to limit its energy exports.

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