Ukraine's Determined Path to EU Integration Unaffected by Government Change

Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European integration, Taras Kachka, assured that a change in the Ukrainian government will not affect the country's European Union integration efforts. Kachka emphasized that EU accession and reform processes remain top priorities as negotiations on external relations continue in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:32 IST
Ukraine's Determined Path to EU Integration Unaffected by Government Change
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  • Ukraine

Ukraine's commitment to joining the European Union remains resolute despite an impending change in its government, according to Taras Kachka, the country's deputy prime minister for European integration. Speaking on Tuesday, Kachka reiterated the government's prioritization of EU accession and related reforms.

The deputy prime minister addressed the issue during his visit to Brussels, where the formal commencement of negotiations on the external relations aspect of Ukraine's EU accession process, known as 'cluster six,' was underway.

Kachka assured that the negotiations would progress without disruption, emphasizing that the government sees European integration as an unconditional priority for Ukraine's future.

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