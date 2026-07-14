Ukraine's Determined Path to EU Integration Unaffected by Government Change

Ukraine's commitment to joining the European Union remains resolute despite an impending change in its government, according to Taras Kachka, the country's deputy prime minister for European integration. Speaking on Tuesday, Kachka reiterated the government's prioritization of EU accession and related reforms.

The deputy prime minister addressed the issue during his visit to Brussels, where the formal commencement of negotiations on the external relations aspect of Ukraine's EU accession process, known as 'cluster six,' was underway.

Kachka assured that the negotiations would progress without disruption, emphasizing that the government sees European integration as an unconditional priority for Ukraine's future.