German exports ​to Britain fell by ‌around ​7% since 2016, according to figures from the ‌German Economic Institute (IW), underscoring the economic costs of Brexit.

In an analysis prepared for Reuters, IW researchers said ‌the decline contrasted sharply with Germany's broader ‌export performance in Europe: over the same period from 2016 to 2025, exports to the rest of ⁠the EU ​rose ⁠by 41%. Before Britain's referendum on EU membership in ⁠2016, German-British trade had been expanding strongly and German exports ​to Britain rose by almost 38% ⁠between 2006 and 2015, outpacing a roughly 20% increase ⁠in ​exports to other EU member states.

The IW researchers said Brexit had proved economically damaging ⁠for both sides, and argued it would be ⁠in ⁠Germany's interest if Britain reversed course or rejoined the European single market.