UK's Streeting says Burnham has shown Labour can still win, but change needed
Former British health minister Wes Streeting says Labour needs to change to win public support, citing Andy Burnham's campaign as proof of this necessity.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British health minister Wes Streeting on Friday said Andy Burnham, who won a seat in parliament overnight, had shown the Labour Party could still win public support, but that it needed to change in order to keep doing so. "It gives us all hope that Labour can still win, but Andy’s campaign is proof that to do so we need to change," Streeting said on X.
Streeting quit in protest at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership and has said he would run in any contest to replace him.
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