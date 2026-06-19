UK's Streeting says Burnham has shown Labour can still win, but change needed

Former British health minister Wes Streeting says Labour needs to change to win public support, citing Andy Burnham's campaign as proof of this necessity.

Reuters | Former British Health Minister Wes Streeting On Friday Said Andy Burnham | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:15 IST
UK's Streeting says Burnham has shown Labour can still win, but change needed
Wes Streeting
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​Former British ​health minister Wes ‌Streeting on ​Friday said Andy Burnham, ‌who won a seat in parliament overnight, had shown the Labour Party ‌could still win public support, ‌but that it needed to change in order to keep doing ⁠so. "It ​gives ⁠us all hope that Labour can ⁠still win, but Andy’s campaign is ​proof that to do so ⁠we need to change," Streeting said ⁠on ​X.

Streeting quit in protest at Prime Minister Keir ⁠Starmer's leadership and has said he ⁠would ⁠run in any contest to replace him.

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