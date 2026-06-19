UK's Streeting says Burnham has shown Labour can still win, but change needed

​Former British ​health minister Wes ‌Streeting on ​Friday said Andy Burnham, ‌who won a seat in parliament overnight, had shown the Labour Party ‌could still win public support, ‌but that it needed to change in order to keep doing ⁠so. "It ​gives ⁠us all hope that Labour can ⁠still win, but Andy’s campaign is ​proof that to do so ⁠we need to change," Streeting said ⁠on ​X.

Streeting quit in protest at Prime Minister Keir ⁠Starmer's leadership and has said he ⁠would ⁠run in any contest to replace him.