UK housing minister Reed: PM Starmer has made clear he would fight any leadership challenge - Sky News

Labour Housing Minister Steve Reed has stated that a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be a distraction from the party's government mission.

Reuters | Prime Minister Keir Starmer Has Previously Made Clear He Would Fight Any Leadership Challenge | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:17 IST
UK housing minister Reed: PM Starmer has made clear he would fight any leadership challenge - Sky News
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌has previously made clear he would fight any leadership challenge, housing minster ‌Steve Reed, a close ‌ally of Starmer, told Sky News on Friday when asked about ⁠the ​British ⁠leader's future.

Starmer's leadership rival Andy ⁠Burnham cleared a path to ousting ​the prime minister overnight ⁠by winning a parliamentary seat. Reed said ⁠it ​would be a distraction from Labour's mission ⁠in government if Starmer set out ⁠a ⁠timetable for his own departure.

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