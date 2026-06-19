AfDB Approves $100 Million Boost for West Africa Energy and Investment

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a $100 million financing package to support the Investment and Development Bank of the Economic Community of West African States (BIDC), strengthening the institution's ability to finance development projects across the region.

Approved by the AfDB Board of Directors in Abidjan on 17 June 2026, the package combines an equity investment and a long-term credit facility aimed at expanding access to clean energy and increasing development financing in West Africa.

The financing marks a significant step for BIDC, as the African Development Bank becomes the first development finance institution to acquire an ownership stake in the regional bank. The investment will also give AfDB a seat on BIDC's Board of Directors. Officials say the move is expected to strengthen BIDC's financial position and improve its ability to attract funding from international investors and development partners.

Clean energy projects set to receive major support

The largest portion of the package is a $70 million long-term credit facility that will be used to finance new renewable energy projects across West Africa. BIDC plans to direct the funding toward clean energy initiatives that expand electricity access for businesses and communities with limited or unreliable power supplies. The investment is expected to support solar and hydroelectric projects across the region.

According to Ahmed Rashad Attout, Director of the Financial Sector Development Department at the African Development Bank Group, the financing is expected to unlock much larger investments through leverage.

He said the credit line could help mobilise nearly $230 million for renewable energy projects, adding around 207 megawatts of new electricity generation capacity.

Investment expected to benefit millions across the region

Alongside the credit facility, AfDB will invest $30 million in BIDC through an equity stake that supports the bank's capital increase and long-term growth strategy.

BIDC officials believe the participation of a major AAA-rated institution will enhance confidence among global investors and strengthen efforts to secure long-term financing for development projects in ECOWAS member countries.

The wider impact of the programme is expected to be substantial. AfDB estimates the supported projects will improve electricity access for more than 250,000 households, benefiting nearly 1.4 million people across West Africa.

The renewable energy investments are also projected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 355,500 tonnes annually. Employment generation forms another key part of the initiative, with young people expected to account for more than 70 per cent of newly created permanent jobs linked to the projects.

The operation aligns with the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD), which seeks to strengthen regional financial institutions and expand development financing capacity across Africa.