FTSE 100 flat as investors weigh US-Iran peace talks, energy stocks support
UK shares remained largely flat on Friday, with the FTSE 100 index down 0.05% and the FTSE 250 midcap index falling 0.5% due to cancelled US-Iran peace talks.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK shares were largely flat on Friday as U.S.-Iran peace talks in Switzerland were called off, keeping risk appetite in check, though gains in energy and healthcare stocks lent support.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 5.40 points, or 0.05%, at 10,394.30 by 0948 GMT, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.5% to 23,210.43, and remained on track for a weekly drop.
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