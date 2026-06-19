AfDB Workshop Held to Speed Up Mauritania Development Projects

The African Development Bank Group and the Government of Mauritania have completed a three-day technical workshop designed to improve procurement practices and accelerate the implementation of development projects financed by the Bank.

Held in Nouakchott from 15 to 17 June 2026, the workshop forms part of the African Development Bank's 2025–2026 Portfolio Performance Improvement Plan for Mauritania. The initiative seeks to strengthen institutional capacity, improve project performance, and ensure development funding reaches communities more quickly.

Officials said better procurement management can play a critical role in reducing delays, increasing disbursement rates, and improving the overall impact of development programmes. "The objective of this workshop is to improve the efficiency of project and programme implementation, notably through a better understanding of the rules and procedures on both the Bank's side and the country's side," said Clément Ahossi, Division Manager at the African Development Bank.

Focus on reducing delays and improving compliance

The workshop brought together government officials and project managers to work directly with African Development Bank experts on key operational challenges.

Training sessions covered procurement planning, procurement strategies, consultant and contractor selection procedures, complaint management, contract administration, and the application of price adjustment mechanisms. Participants also examined practical solutions to issues affecting ongoing procurement processes.

According to Ahossi, stronger understanding of procurement rules can help reduce processing times, limit disputes from bidders, and improve coordination with oversight institutions such as Mauritania's Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Mahfoud Ould Ahmedou, Deputy Director General for Financing and Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Development, described procurement expertise as a key factor in accelerating development outcomes.

He said efficient procurement systems help move projects forward more quickly, improve the use of public resources, and ensure development investments deliver visible benefits for citizens.

Growing partnership supports major development sectors

The workshop comes as cooperation between Mauritania and the African Development Bank continues to expand. Ahmedou noted that the event follows the mid-term review of the country's 2023–2028 Country Strategy Paper and arrives during a period of significant growth in development financing.

Over the past three years, African Development Bank commitments in Mauritania have increased from $147 million to $659 million. These investments support projects across several priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, water resources, transport, economic governance, youth entrepreneurship, and private sector development. Officials believe stronger procurement systems will help ensure these investments are implemented more efficiently and deliver results faster.

By supporting technical training and institutional strengthening, the African Development Bank aims to help Mauritania improve portfolio performance, accelerate project execution, and advance sustainable development goals that contribute to better living conditions across the country.