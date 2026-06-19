Croatian parliament approves Zigman for central bank governor

|

Croatias Parliament Approved On Friday Financial Regulator Ante Zigman As The Next Governor Of The Central Bank Zigman Will Replace Boris Vujcic Who Left The Post On May To Become Vice President Of The European Central Bank Daria Sitosucic Editing By Susan Fenton

|

Updated: 19-06-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 15:51 IST