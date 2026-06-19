Croatian parliament approves Zigman for central bank governor
Croatia's parliament has approved Ante Zigman as the next governor of the central bank, replacing Boris Vujcic who left for the European Central Bank.
- Country:
- Croatia
Croatia's parliament approved on Friday financial regulator Ante Zigman as the next governor of the central bank.
Zigman will replace Boris Vujcic who left the post on May 31 to become vice president of the European Central Bank. (Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Susan Fenton)
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