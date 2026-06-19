Lawmaker Andy Burnham ​said on Friday Britain needed ‌fundamental change, ​from its economy to its immigration system, to education and industry, after he won a ‌parliamentary seat ahead of an expected leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Burnham secured his return to parliament with a convincing victory over the ‌populist Reform UK in an election in the northern constituency of ‌Makerfield - a necessary first step for any bid to oust Starmer. "It is our last chance to change, but we're going to take it... We are going to ⁠take ​that opportunity, and ⁠we are going to lay out a new path for Britain," Burnham told supporters ⁠at a victory rally where he did not directly address if or ​when he would move to trigger a leadership contest to replace ⁠Starmer.

Burnham said he wanted an end to "trickle-down" economics and wanted an economy that worked ⁠for ​everyone, and called for the reindustrialisation of the north of England. He also called for changes to the education system so ⁠that all young people had opportunities, and said he wanted to respond to voters' ⁠concerns about ⁠the "unfairness of the immigration system".

Burnham said voters in Makerfield "have told us what they want. Now we will deliver ‌it."