New lawmaker Burnham calls for fundamental change in Britain
Labour lawmaker Andy Burnham has won a parliamentary seat, paving the way for a potential leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling for fundamental change in Britain.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Lawmaker Andy Burnham said on Friday Britain needed fundamental change, from its economy to its immigration system, to education and industry, after he won a parliamentary seat ahead of an expected leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Burnham secured his return to parliament with a convincing victory over the populist Reform UK in an election in the northern constituency of Makerfield - a necessary first step for any bid to oust Starmer. "It is our last chance to change, but we're going to take it... We are going to take that opportunity, and we are going to lay out a new path for Britain," Burnham told supporters at a victory rally where he did not directly address if or when he would move to trigger a leadership contest to replace Starmer.
Burnham said he wanted an end to "trickle-down" economics and wanted an economy that worked for everyone, and called for the reindustrialisation of the north of England. He also called for changes to the education system so that all young people had opportunities, and said he wanted to respond to voters' concerns about the "unfairness of the immigration system".
Burnham said voters in Makerfield "have told us what they want. Now we will deliver it."
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