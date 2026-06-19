Brazil prosecutors serve warrants on lender PicPay in payroll fraud probe

Brazils Federal District Public Prosecutors Office Served Search And Seizure Warrants On Digital Lender Picpay As Part Of A Probe Into An Alleged Payroll Fraud Scheme Involving Government Employees In The Federal District

Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office served ‌search and seizure warrants on digital lender PicPay as part of a probe into an ‌alleged payroll fraud scheme involving ‌government employees in the Federal District, it said on Friday.

PicPay said in a statement it ⁠does ​not ⁠acknowledge any irregularities in the transactions mentioned in ⁠the probe and rejects the allegation of improper ​charges. News outlet G1 reported earlier on ⁠Friday that state-run lender BRB was also a ⁠focus ​of the probe. The prosecutor's office statement did not mention BRB.

BRB ⁠did not immediately respond to a request ⁠for ⁠comment.