Brazil prosecutors serve warrants on lender PicPay in payroll fraud probe

Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office has served search warrants on digital lender PicPay as part of a probe into alleged payroll fraud involving government employees.

Reuters | Brazils Federal District Public Prosecutors Office Served Search And Seizure Warrants On Digital Lender Picpay As Part Of A Probe Into An Alleged Payroll Fraud Scheme Involving Government Employees In The Federal District | Updated: 19-06-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 18:20 IST
Brazil prosecutors serve warrants on lender PicPay in payroll fraud probe
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office served ‌search and seizure warrants on digital lender PicPay as part of a probe into an ‌alleged payroll fraud scheme involving ‌government employees in the Federal District, it said on Friday.

PicPay said in a statement it ⁠does ​not ⁠acknowledge any irregularities in the transactions mentioned in ⁠the probe and rejects the allegation of improper ​charges. News outlet G1 reported earlier on ⁠Friday that state-run lender BRB was also a ⁠focus ​of the probe. The prosecutor's office statement did not mention BRB.

BRB ⁠did not immediately respond to a request ⁠for ⁠comment.

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