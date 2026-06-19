Brazil prosecutors serve warrants on lender PicPay in payroll fraud probe
Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office has served search warrants on digital lender PicPay as part of a probe into alleged payroll fraud involving government employees.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Federal District public prosecutor's office served search and seizure warrants on digital lender PicPay as part of a probe into an alleged payroll fraud scheme involving government employees in the Federal District, it said on Friday.
PicPay said in a statement it does not acknowledge any irregularities in the transactions mentioned in the probe and rejects the allegation of improper charges. News outlet G1 reported earlier on Friday that state-run lender BRB was also a focus of the probe. The prosecutor's office statement did not mention BRB.
BRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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