Macron: Europeans must be at the table when Ukraine peace talks occur

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of European representation in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, citing shared European interests.

Reuters | Europeans Must Be At The Table As And When There Are Peace Talks To End The War In Ukraine | Updated: 19-06-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 20:09 IST
Macron: Europeans must be at the table when Ukraine peace talks occur
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • Europe

​Europeans must ​be at ‌the table as ​and when there are peace ‌talks to end the war in Ukraine, said French President Emmanuel Macron ‌on Friday.

"We have always backed ‌the idea that when the talks take place, Europeans must be at ⁠the ​table, ⁠because this concerns the interests of Europe," ⁠said Macron, speaking as an EU ​summit in Brussels drew to a ⁠close.

Macron added that Antonio Costa - president ⁠of ​the European Council - could have his place at such ⁠negotiations, if his role in this capacity ⁠was ⁠clearly specified.

Also Read: France extends heatwave alert to 53 departments starting Friday

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026