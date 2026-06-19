Macron: Europeans must be at the table when Ukraine peace talks occur
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of European representation in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, citing shared European interests.
- Country:
- Europe
Europeans must be at the table as and when there are peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
"We have always backed the idea that when the talks take place, Europeans must be at the table, because this concerns the interests of Europe," said Macron, speaking as an EU summit in Brussels drew to a close.
Macron added that Antonio Costa - president of the European Council - could have his place at such negotiations, if his role in this capacity was clearly specified.
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