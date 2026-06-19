Uttarakhand: IMD issues orange alert, authorities on high alert for Char Dham Yatra

The India Meteorological Department (India Meteorological Department) has issued an Orange Alert for several districts of Uttarakhand, including Rudraprayag, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning over the next few hours.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 20:10 IST
Uttarakhand: IMD issues orange alert, authorities on high alert for Char Dham Yatra
Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The India Meteorological Department (India Meteorological Department) has issued an Orange Alert for several districts of Uttarakhand, including Rudraprayag, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning over the next few hours. In view of the alert, the district administration has placed all disaster response systems on high alert, particularly along the pilgrimage routes of the Char Dham Yatra.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Rudraprayag, Nandan Singh Rajwar said that the district remains on continuous alert, and coordination with field units has been intensified amid adverse weather conditions. "The administration has issued necessary instructions to officials deployed along the pilgrimage routes and to all concerned departments. Arrangements have been put in place to respond promptly to any emergency arising from the weather conditions," he said.

According to the IMD's warning, Rudraprayag district is likely to witness heavy rain, gusty winds, thunder, and lightning over the next few hours. Considering the adverse weather conditions, the district administration and disaster management authorities have intensified preparedness measures. Given the potential impact on the Kedarnath Yatra and other Char Dham pilgrimage routes, the administration stated that it is continuously monitoring the situation through its control room.

Real-time updates are being gathered from travel routes and other vulnerable locations across the district. The administration has issued necessary instructions to officials deployed along the pilgrimage routes and to all concerned departments. Arrangements have been put in place to respond promptly to any emergency arising from the weather conditions.

The Pilgrims and residents have been advised to stay at safe locations during periods of severe weather and strictly follow the advisories issued by the administration. Officials have urged travellers to resume their journey only after weather conditions improve. With the monsoon remaining active and the warning in effect, officials continue to remain on alert. DDMO Rajwar urged Char Dham pilgrims to exercise extra caution and stay updated on weather advisories. (ANI)

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