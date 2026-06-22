Gallant Sports Powers the Sporting Infrastructure Behind Noida's Newest Multi-Sport Lifestyle Destination

PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22: Gallant Sports, one of India's leading sports infrastructure companies, has partnered with Zyng Sports to design and deliver the sporting infrastructure behind one of Noida's most exciting new lifestyle destinations at Mahamaya. Blending sport, entertainment, food, and community engagement, Zyng Sports introduces a fresh concept to Delhi-NCR where active recreation seamlessly transitions into a vibrant social experience, operating until 2 AM.

Designed as a next-generation multi-sport hub, the venue brings together football, box cricket, pickleball, padel tennis, and other recreational experiences within a single integrated ecosystem. Each sporting zone has been thoughtfully planned to offer a unique identity and playing experience while contributing to an engaging, community-driven environment. Gallant Sports led the infrastructure planning, design, and execution, ensuring professional-grade facilities, tournament-ready layouts, and operational efficiency across the venue. One of the standout features of Zyng Sports is The Stand a dedicated stadium-style spectator zone that transforms the venue from a collection of sports courts into a true entertainment destination. The space enables tournaments, finals, corporate leagues, screenings, and community events to be experienced collectively, creating an atmosphere typically associated with larger sporting venues. Combined with floodlit arenas, music-led experiences, and extended operating hours, Zyng Sports offers a unique platform where sport remains active long after traditional venues close.

Beyond sports, the destination has been designed as a social hub. A curated lineup of food trucks serving burgers, wraps, momos, rolls, beverages, and other popular favourites creates an energetic gathering space where visitors can relax, socialise, and engage between games. This integration of food and entertainment elevates Zyng Sports into a complete evening destination for players, families, and spectators alike. The venue's digital ecosystem is powered through integrations with District and Hudle, enabling seamless bookings, tournament participation, league registrations, and community engagement. Through these platforms, users can discover events, join recurring competitions, participate in corporate leagues, and become part of an active sporting community, ensuring year-round engagement beyond individual bookings.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nasir Ali, CEO & Founder of Gallant Sports, said: "At Gallant Sports, we believe the future of sports infrastructure lies in creating destinations, not just facilities. Zyng Sports is a reflection of that vision--a place where sport, community, entertainment, and lifestyle come together. By combining world-class playing environments with spectator experiences, food, technology, and social engagement, we have helped create a destination that reimagines how urban India experiences sport."

As demand for community-driven sports experiences continues to grow, Zyng Sports sets a new benchmark for experiential sports destinations in India. Through thoughtful design, scalable infrastructure, and operationally efficient planning, Gallant Sports has helped bring to life a venue that is not only exciting for users but also built for long-term sustainability and growth. The project reinforces Gallant Sports' commitment to shaping the future of sports infrastructure by creating spaces where people can play, compete, connect, and celebrate together. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)