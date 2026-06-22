Fire at coaching centre in India's Lucknow kills at least eight, police say

At least eight people, mostly students, were killed in a devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow, India, with local media reporting a higher death toll of 14.

Reuters | At Least Eight People Were Killed In A Fire At A Coaching Centre In Lucknow City In Northern India On Monday | Updated: 22-06-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 17:42 IST
Fire at coaching centre in India's Lucknow kills at least eight, police say
Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

‌At least ​eight people ‌were killed in a fire at a coaching ‌centre in ‌Lucknow city in northern India on Monday, ⁠a ​local ⁠police officer said.

Local ⁠media said the ​death toll was higher ⁠and put ⁠it ​at 14, adding that they ⁠were mostly students.

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