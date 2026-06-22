Fire at coaching centre in India's Lucknow kills at least eight, police say

At Least Eight People Were Killed In A Fire At A Coaching Centre In Lucknow City In Northern India On Monday

‌At least ​eight people ‌were killed in a fire at a coaching ‌centre in ‌Lucknow city in northern India on Monday, ⁠a ​local ⁠police officer said.

Local ⁠media said the ​death toll was higher ⁠and put ⁠it ​at 14, adding that they ⁠were mostly students.