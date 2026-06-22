Fire at coaching centre in India's Lucknow kills at least eight, police say
At least eight people, mostly students, were killed in a devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow, India, with local media reporting a higher death toll of 14.
- Country:
- India
At least eight people were killed in a fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow city in northern India on Monday, a local police officer said.
Local media said the death toll was higher and put it at 14, adding that they were mostly students.
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