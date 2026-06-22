Kauvery Hospital's 'Yetharkku Ini Nellaiye Yellai?' Campaign Promotes Tirunelveli as a Healthcare Destination

Kauvery Hospital organised a month-long multimedia campaign aimed at positioning Tirunelveli as a leading healthcare destination in South Tamil Nadu. The campaign, centred around the question, "Yetharkku Ini Nellaiye Yellai?" ("What is Tirunelveli a destination for now?"), received hundreds of responses from the public.

ANI | Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-06-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 16:06 IST
Kauvery Hospital's 'Yetharkku Ini Nellaiye Yellai?' Campaign Promotes Tirunelveli as a Healthcare Destination
Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli. Image Credit: ANI

NewsVoir Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22: Kauvery Hospital organised a month-long multimedia campaign aimed at positioning Tirunelveli as a leading healthcare destination in South Tamil Nadu. The campaign, centred around the question, "Yetharkku Ini Nellaiye Yellai?" ("What is Tirunelveli a destination for now?"), received hundreds of responses from the public.

Participants who identified healthcare as one of Tirunelveli's defining strengths were presented with laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches by Mr. Vairamuthu, Unit Head; Dr. Lakshmanan, Medical Administrator; and Dr. S. Kavu Devi, Consultant Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical Care, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vairamuthu said, "Today, Tirunelveli has access to world-class healthcare services comparable to those available in major metropolitan cities. With the presence of advanced multispecialty hospitals and highly skilled medical professionals, people from Tirunelveli no longer need to travel to Chennai, Madurai, Trivandrum, or other major cities for advanced treatments. Through this campaign, we wanted to create greater awareness about the quality and range of healthcare services available locally."

The event was held at the newly inaugurated building of Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli. Spread across 2 lakh sq. ft., the state-of-the-art facility is a 300-bed hospital offering comprehensive care across 25 medical specialties. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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