CISF Gets New Headquarters, Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹136 Crore

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar laid the foundation stone for the new Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Headquarters at the CGO Complex on Lodhi Road in New Delhi. Alongside the foundation-laying ceremony, he inaugurated and dedicated several infrastructure projects of the Force with a combined value of ₹136.03 crore. The event was attended by Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, CISF Director General Shri Praveer Ranjan, senior officers from Central Armed Police Forces, officials from CPWD and SBI, and former CISF chiefs.

The upcoming Force Headquarters building is being developed by the Central Public Works Department at an estimated cost of ₹75.78 crore. Designed as a modern nine-storey facility, it will serve as the central hub for the Force's administrative, operational and strategic activities. The building will include offices of senior leadership, a control room, conference facilities, an auditorium, a library, a gymnasium and several modern support facilities.

New facilities added at Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu units

During the programme, Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated three completed CISF infrastructure projects located across the country. These include the Subordinate Officers' Mess named "Aditya" at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad, constructed at a cost of ₹34.22 crore, and the Advanced Training Building "Abhyas" at the same academy, built for ₹20.53 crore. Another project inaugurated was the Subordinate Officers' Quarters at the 4th Reserve Battalion in Amravatipuram, Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu, developed at a cost of ₹5.50 crore.

The Minister also handed over financial assistance of ₹1 crore under the Personal Accident Insurance Scheme to the families of deceased CISF personnel. Customized motorable wheelchairs were presented to differently-abled dependent children of Force members through a joint initiative of Sanrakshika and the State Bank of India.

CISF expands role in technology-driven security

Addressing the gathering, Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted several welfare initiatives introduced for CAPF personnel and their families. He spoke about measures such as Ayushman CAPF and CAPFIMS for cashless healthcare, transparent housing allocation through the CAPF e-Awas portal, and policies that allow personnel disabled during service to continue their careers with dignity and full benefits.

CISF Director General Shri Praveer Ranjan spoke about the changing nature of security threats, which now include cyber-attacks, drone-based risks and digital sabotage. He noted that the Force has taken on new responsibilities in recent years and is strengthening its capabilities to address emerging challenges.

He revealed that CISF has been recognised as a Recognised Security Organisation under the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, allowing it to conduct security assessments of major ports and contribute to safeguarding India's growing maritime economy. The Force has also taken up security duties at high-security correctional facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Director General said that RTC Behror is being developed as a Centre of Excellence for Drone and Anti-Drone Technology. Specialised cyber security teams are also being trained in partnership with institutions such as IIT Madras Pravartak, NFSU Gandhinagar and C-DAC. He further highlighted the approval for the first all-women CISF Reserve Battalion at Nuh in Haryana, which will consist of 1,024 personnel.

The event comes as the country prepares to mark the 150th anniversary year of Vande Mataram, reflecting CISF's continuing contribution to national security and public service.