CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

CRED founder Kunal Shah on Monday announced that he will join Meta to lead WhatsApp globally, while stepping away from his operating role at CRED after building the fintech platform over the past several years

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 19:20 IST
CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally
CRED founder, Kunal Shah (Photo-Instagram/KunalShah). Image Credit: ANI

CRED founder Kunal Shah on Monday announced that he will join Meta to lead WhatsApp globally, while stepping away from his operating role at CRED after building the fintech platform over the past several years. Sharing the development in a social media post, Shah said CRED is now ready for its next phase of growth and that Miten Sampat will take over as interim Chief Executive Officer.

"CRED is ready for its next phase. I am stepping back and @miten steps in as interim CEO," Shah said in the post. He added that Miten Sampat has been leading strategy and finance at the company and has been associated with him since 2020.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Shah said that after exiting FreeCharge between 2015 and 2018, he spent time learning, investing and exploring new ideas. Using USD 1 million of personal capital, he launched CRED with the aim of rewarding people for paying their credit card bills on time. According to Kunal Shah, between 2019 and 2025, CRED grew from zero to 17 million members by aligning incentives with customer behaviour. During the period, the company launched several products, including during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and raised more than USD 900 million from global investors.

He said the company also conducted four employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buybacks, secured a full stack of regulatory licences and scaled its annual revenue to around USD 325 million, or approximately Rs 3,200 crore, across payments, lending, insurance, commerce, wealth and credit card businesses. Shah added that CRED recorded its first profitable quarter in 2026. He also disclosed that the company raised another USD 900 million from Meta in primary and secondary capital and is now announcing its fifth ESOP buyback.

Explaining his decision to move on from day-to-day operations, Shah said he will continue to remain associated with CRED as a shareholder. "I'm stepping away from the operating role and will continue as a shareholder. My commitment doesn't change. Just the role," he said. On his new role, Shah said he would be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally. "As for me, I'll be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally," he stated.

He also clarified that Meta's investment in CRED would be as a minority investor and that there would be no access to member data. "Meta comes in as a minority investor in CRED. No access to member data," Shah said. Commenting on WhatsApp's future opportunities, Shah said that while the platform has already achieved significant scale, there remains substantial untapped potential. "While it's come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026