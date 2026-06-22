Iran did not negotiate nuclear matters or add to commitments in Swiss talks, ministry says
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Tehran did not make concessions on its nuclear programme in talks with the US, instead continuing with current procedures.
- Country:
- Iran
Tehran did not negotiate on its nuclear programme and did not accept any new commitments in Sunday's talks with the U.S. in Switzerland, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told the official IRNA news agency on Monday.
Iran's interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue in accordance with current procedures, subject to the approval of Iran's parliament and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council, Baghaei added.
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