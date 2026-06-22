Iran did not negotiate nuclear matters or add to commitments in Swiss talks, ministry says

Tehran Did Not Negotiate On Its Nuclear Programme And Did Not Accept Any New Commitments In Sundays Talks With The Us In Switzerland

Tehran ​did ‌not negotiate ​on its nuclear programme and ‌did not accept any new commitments in Sunday's talks ‌with the U.S. in ‌Switzerland, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told the official ⁠IRNA ​news ⁠agency on Monday.

Iran's interaction with the ⁠International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will ​continue in accordance with ⁠current procedures, subject to the ⁠approval ​of Iran's parliament and the decisions of ⁠the Supreme National Security ⁠Council, ⁠Baghaei added.