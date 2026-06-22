Cabship Expands Digital and Logistics Services for Angola's Energy Sector

Angolan logistics and maritime services company Cabship is expanding its capabilities to meet the changing needs of the country's oil and gas industry, with a stronger focus on digital innovation, workforce development and integrated support services. The company has also reinforced its commitment to the sector by joining the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2026 conference and exhibition as an Elite Sponsor, highlighting its growing role in supporting energy operations across the country.

Over the years, Cabship has evolved into a key logistics partner for Angola's oil and gas industry, providing a wide range of services that support both onshore and offshore operations. Its portfolio includes shipping, customs clearance, freight forwarding, procurement, warehousing, transportation, material management and offshore support solutions.

Digital tools improve efficiency across supply chains

As Angola's energy sector embraces new technologies, Cabship has increased investment in digital solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. The company has integrated artificial intelligence and advanced digital systems into its logistics and supply chain operations. These technologies are being used to improve cargo tracking, strengthen planning processes and support more efficient project execution.

By adopting technology-driven solutions, Cabship aims to help operators and service providers manage increasingly complex projects while maintaining reliable supply chains across Angola's growing oil and gas industry.

The strategy reflects a broader industry trend where digital transformation is becoming essential for improving productivity and operational performance.

Skills development and local partnerships remain a priority

Alongside technology investments, Cabship has placed strong emphasis on developing local talent. The company recently signed a partnership agreement with Angola's National Petroleum Institute (INP) to support training programmes for young professionals entering the energy sector.

The initiative currently benefits 15 participants from Cabinda, Zaire, Bengo and Luanda. The trainees are receiving specialised instruction in industrial electricity linked to renewable energy systems, as well as international welding standards, helping prepare them for careers in the country's evolving energy industry.

Cabship has also continued to strengthen its offshore and marine support services through strategic partnerships that enhance its ability to serve both shallow-water and deepwater projects.

The company believes that stronger local participation, combined with technology adoption and skills development, will play an important role in supporting Angola's future energy growth.

As an Elite Sponsor of Angola Oil & Gas 2026, scheduled for 9-10 September in Luanda with a pre-conference programme on 8 September, Cabship will join industry leaders, investors and policymakers to discuss opportunities, challenges and future developments in Angola's oil and gas sector.

The company's participation reflects the growing importance of logistics, innovation and workforce development in supporting the next phase of Angola's energy expansion.