Soccer-Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with a stunning double

Lionel Messi broke Marta's World Cup scoring record, netting twice in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

Reuters | Lionel Messi Became The Alltime Leading Scorer In World Cup History | Updated: 23-06-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 00:51 IST
Soccer-Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with a stunning double
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Lionel Messi became ​the all-time leading scorer in ​World Cup history, netting twice ‌during Argentina's ​2-0 Group J win over Austria on Monday.

The double also extended Messi's scoring streak to six consecutive World ‌Cup matches. The Argentina captain had moved level with Brazilian great Marta, whose 17 goals in the women's tournament had stood as the overall record, before moving clear and ‌setting a new outright benchmark for combined men's and women's World Cup scoring.

He ‌also extended his tally to five goals at this year's edition. Messi crowned a flowing Argentina move in Dallas, starting the attack before arriving unmarked in the penalty area to sweep a first-time ⁠finish ​into the bottom corner ⁠from Facundo Medina's low cross, before later adding a stoppage-time second as he reacted quickest inside ⁠the box to seal the victory.

The Argentine talisman, who turns 39 later this week, had ​earlier missed a golden opportunity when he sent a penalty wide after ⁠Lautaro Martinez was fouled. The goal sparked celebrations among a sea of Argentina shirts in Dallas, with chants ⁠of ​Messi's name echoing around the stadium as, four decades after Diego Maradona's iconic exploits, Argentina's latest number 10 continued to build his own World Cup ⁠legacy.

The victory secured Argentina's place in the knockout stage with a game to spare ⁠in Group J, ⁠following their opening 3-0 win over Algeria, as Lionel Scaloni’s side maintained a perfect start to their title defence.

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