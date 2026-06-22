Belgian government excludes other banks from partial sale of Belfius, De Tijd reports
The Belgian government is reportedly opposed to another bank or financial institution acquiring a stake in Belfius, according to sources cited by Belgian newspaper De Tijd.
- Country:
- Belgium
The Belgian government does not want another bank or financial institution acquiring a stake in Belfius, Belgian newspaper De Tijd reported on Monday, citing sources.
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