Belgian government excludes other banks from partial sale of Belfius, De Tijd reports

The Belgian government is reportedly opposed to another bank or financial institution acquiring a stake in Belfius, according to sources cited by Belgian newspaper De Tijd.

Reuters | The Belgian Government Does Not Want Another Bank Or Financial Institution Acquiring A Stake In Belfius | Updated: 22-06-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 20:36 IST
Belgian government excludes other banks from partial sale of Belfius, De Tijd reports
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  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Belgian government ​does not want another bank ​or financial institution acquiring ‌a ​stake in Belfius, Belgian newspaper De Tijd reported on Monday, citing sources.

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